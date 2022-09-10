  • U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during a two-meeting of a U.S.-led Indo-Pacific economic framework in Los Angeles on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo

Los Angeles – Ministers of nations involved in a U.S.-led Indo-Pacific framework agreed Friday to start formal negotiations on building a rules-based economic order in the fast-growing region, where China is expanding its clout.

Negotiations for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework involve four policy pillars — fair trade, supply chain resilience, clean energy with decarbonization and infrastructure, as well as proper taxation and anti-corruption.

