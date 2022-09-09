  • A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on a screen following the announcement of her death, at the Olympic stadium in Rome on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on a screen following the announcement of her death, at the Olympic stadium in Rome on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted an outpouring of condolences from global leaders, many noting that her long reign provided constancy to a world beset by wars, a pandemic and other crises.

U.S. President Joe Biden said she “defined an era.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,