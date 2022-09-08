  • A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II illuminates Piccadilly Circus in London on Thursday. | ANDREW TESTA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II illuminates Piccadilly Circus in London on Thursday. | ANDREW TESTA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II, whose seven-decade reign made her the only sovereign that most Britons had ever known, died Thursday at her summer estate in Scotland, thrusting a bereaved country into a momentous transition at a time of political and economic upheaval.

The queen’s death at Balmoral Castle, announced by Buckingham Palace at 6:30 p.m., elevated her eldest son and heir, Charles, to the throne. He is Britain’s first king since 1952, taking the name King Charles III.

