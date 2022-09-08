  • Britain's Prince Charles listens as his mother delivers the Queen's speech in Parliament in London in June 2017. | AFP-JIJI
LONDON – Never, perhaps, has an heir been more ready for the crown.

Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and a man born to be king, acceded to the throne Thursday after being the designated successor for longer than anyone in the history of the British monarchy. As King Charles III, he will become sovereign of the world’s most important constitutional monarchy, head of the most storied royal family and a symbol of continuity in a storm-tossed country.

