Washington – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Japan to attend former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral and underscore the role he played in the bilateral alliance, the White House said Wednesday.
Harris’ visit to Japan for the Sept. 27 ceremony, which she will be attending on behalf of U.S. President Joe Biden, will be her first since she was sworn in as vice president in January 2021. She will also travel to South Korea.
