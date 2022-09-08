  • U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Japan to attend a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. | AFP-JIJI
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Japan to attend a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Washington – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Japan to attend former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral and underscore the role he played in the bilateral alliance, the White House said Wednesday.

Harris’ visit to Japan for the Sept. 27 ceremony, which she will be attending on behalf of U.S. President Joe Biden, will be her first since she was sworn in as vice president in January 2021. She will also travel to South Korea.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,