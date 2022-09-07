  • The Cormint Data Systems Bitcoin mining facility under construction in Fort Stockton, Texas, in April. | BLOOMBERG
    The Cormint Data Systems Bitcoin mining facility under construction in Fort Stockton, Texas, in April. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

CORSICANA, Texas – As temperatures crept above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on a July day, air-conditioners across Texas churned overtime and demand on the U.S. state’s electricity grid flirted with a new demand record: 80 gigawatts, nearly double the daily average.

But at a recently set-up bitcoin mine in West Texas, the computers were turned off, with only a trickle of power flowing to keep the lights on and the air cool.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,