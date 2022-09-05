  • Computers at a so-called cryptocurrency farm in La Plata, Argentina | SARAH PABST / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Computers at a so-called cryptocurrency farm in La Plata, Argentina | SARAH PABST / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Cryptocurrency critics, including economists and researchers, will gather in London and online this week to get their message across to regulators about the booming but volatile sector.

A number of governments have expressed concerns over cryptocurrencies, but those behind the first Crypto Policy Symposium say they hope the event will prompt much more “critical discourse” of the sector.

