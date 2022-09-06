  • The introduction of the Overseas Networks and Expertise (ONE) pass will make it easier to hire expats in the tight labor market, Singapore Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng said on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
Singapore won’t limit the number of applicants for its newest work permit, Minister of Manpower Tan See Leng said, as the city-state seeks to burnish its appeal to the best minds globally.

The introduction of the Overseas Networks and Expertise (ONE) pass last week as well as other steps that make it easier to hire expats are a response to the tight labor market, Tan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Juliette Saly on Monday.

