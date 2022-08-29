Singapore is overhauling its visa rules to attract foreign workers and ease a tight labor market that’s contributing to wage and price pressures.
The new rules will allow foreigners earning a minimum 30,000 Singapore dollars ($21,431) per month to secure a five-year work pass, with a provision to allow their dependents to seek employment, according to the Ministry of Manpower. Exceptional candidates in sports, arts, science and academia who don’t meet the salary criteria are also eligible for the long-term visa under the so-called Overseas Networks and Expertise (ONE) pass that will take effect Jan. 1.
