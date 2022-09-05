  • Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, the two suspects in the stabbings in Canada's Saskatchewan province | ROYAL CANADIAN MOUNTED POLICE SASKATCHEWAN / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

Canadian police hunted for two suspects in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people and wounded at least 15 others mostly in a sparsely populated Indigenous community early Sunday, with the pair of suspects spotted hundreds of kilometers away.

The stabbings across 13 crime scenes were among the deadliest mass killings in modern Canadian history and certain to reverberate throughout the country, which is unaccustomed to bouts of mass violence more commonly seen in the United States.

