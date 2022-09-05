  • A sign gives notice of canceled trains at Hakata Station in Fukuoka on Monday. | KYODO
    A sign gives notice of canceled trains at Hakata Station in Fukuoka on Monday. | KYODO

  • Reuters, Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan on Monday braced for the impact of a strong approaching typhoon, with airlines cancelling flights and some companies suspending production at factories in the western part of the country.

Typhoon Hinnamnor was already pounding parts of the westernmost main island of Kyushu with heavy rain on Monday, with both rain and winds expected to worsen as the storm brushes by on Tuesday and heads toward South Korea, which raised its typhoon alert level to the highest.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,