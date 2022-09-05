  • The Japan Atomic Energy Agency's High Temperature Engineering Test Reactor in Oarai, Ibaraki Prefecture | KYODO
    The Japan Atomic Energy Agency's High Temperature Engineering Test Reactor in Oarai, Ibaraki Prefecture | KYODO

London – The British government has selected a Japanese-British team including the Japan Atomic Energy Agency (JAEA) to develop high-temperature gas reactors, which are highly anticipated next-generation nuclear reactors.

The Japanese government-backed agency will work together with Britain’s National Nuclear Laboratory and nuclear company Jacobs to build a demonstration high-temperature gas reactor by the early 2030s.

