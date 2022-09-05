  • Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare | REUTERS
    Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Months after the Solomon Islands struck a security pact with China, its leader has repeatedly appeared to snub the United States, heightening Washington’s concern but not deterring it from trying to keep the Pacific nation out of Beijing’s orbit.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s unpredictable diplomacy will make it hard for the United States to make up lost ground with the pivotal island nation as China seeks to expand its security presence, former diplomats and other analysts say.

