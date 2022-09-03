  • Joe Biden | REUTERS
Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden will host leaders of Pacific Island nations at a Sept. 28-29 gathering in Washington, the White House said Friday, the latest effort by the United States to step up ties with the region increasingly courted by China.

The summit will reflect the United States’ “broadening and deepening cooperation on key issues such as climate change, pandemic response, economic recovery, maritime security, environmental protection, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the White House said in a statement.

