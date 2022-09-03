  • Supporters of Iraq's Coordination Framework lift a placard depicting top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani (left) and past leaders during a rally in Baghdad on Aug. 12. | AFP-JIJI
BAGHDAD – When a pronouncement by a religious scholar in Iran drove Iraq to the brink of civil war last week, there was only one man who could stop it: a 92-year-old Iraqi Shiite cleric who proved once again he is the most powerful man in his country.

Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani said nothing in public about the unrest that erupted on Iraq’s streets. But government officials and Shiite insiders say it was only Sistani’s stance behind the scenes that halted a meltdown.

