The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog plans to establish a permanent presence at the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine after conducting a long-awaited initial inspection of the Russian-occupied facility, amid concerns that heavy shelling in the area could lead to a nuclear disaster engulfing most of Europe.

“We are not going anywhere. The IAEA is now there, it is at the plant and it is not moving,” International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters Thursday after leading a 14-member expert team across the frontline between Ukrainian-held and Russian-occupied territory to reach the site, despite reports of intense military activity in the area. Grossi said a group of U.N. nuclear safety officials will stay behind at the facility — a vital source of energy for Ukraine — to provide an independent assessment of the situation and help reduce the risk of a severe accident.