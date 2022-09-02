  • Monitors display the yen dropping below ¥140 against the dollar at a dealing room in Tokyo Friday. | REUTERS
    Monitors display the yen dropping below ¥140 against the dollar at a dealing room in Tokyo Friday. | REUTERS
The yen’s cratering to ¥140 per dollar breaks new ground in testing Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s defiance of a global wave of interest rate hikes and the strength of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s support for his stance.

The move of Japan’s currency into the ¥140 range takes it closer to the ¥146 mark that prompted joint action with the United States in 1998 to prop it up. It also sharply increases the likelihood that inflation will top 3% in Japan, way above the BOJ’s 2% target, casting further doubt on why the central bank is so insistent on sticking with rock-bottom interest rates.

