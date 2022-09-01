  • The yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the dollar in Tokyo trading Thursday morning. | KYODO
    The yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the dollar in Tokyo trading Thursday morning. | KYODO

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

The yen dropped to its lowest since 1998 as an overnight surge in Treasury yields heaped more pressure on the Japanese currency.

The yen fell 0.4% to 139.59 per dollar in Thursday trading in Tokyo — a fresh 24-year low. Next up for FX watchers is the key psychological level of 140, which some analysts have said may potentially trigger intervention from officials.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,