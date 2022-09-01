The yen dropped to its lowest since 1998 as an overnight surge in Treasury yields heaped more pressure on the Japanese currency.
The yen fell 0.4% to 139.59 per dollar in Thursday trading in Tokyo — a fresh 24-year low. Next up for FX watchers is the key psychological level of 140, which some analysts have said may potentially trigger intervention from officials.
