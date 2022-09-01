  • JIJI

Japan is set to resume domestic production of nuclear fuel after a four-year hiatus, as Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel began preparations for the move, it was learned Thursday.

The country’s three nuclear fuel producers have suspended production since December 2018 as it took time to comply with new standards set by the Nuclear Regulation Authority. The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries unit is the first that has cleared the new standards.

