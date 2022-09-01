Japan is set to resume domestic production of nuclear fuel after a four-year hiatus, as Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel began preparations for the move, it was learned Thursday.
The country’s three nuclear fuel producers have suspended production since December 2018 as it took time to comply with new standards set by the Nuclear Regulation Authority. The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries unit is the first that has cleared the new standards.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.