  • Riku Omori rides a bicycle to work for a food delivery service after finishing his regular job in Kawasaki on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Riku Omori rides a bicycle to work for a food delivery service after finishing his regular job in Kawasaki on Wednesday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

When Riku Omori’s pay at his regular job was slashed by a third, he found temporary work delivering fried chicken and Thai food on his bike on the streets of Kawasaki as a way to supplement his reduced earnings.

The extra ¥100,000 ($722) 26-year-old Omori gets a month helps support his wife and newborn son, which would have been difficult on the ¥160,000 he takes home each month from his main job at a moving services company.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,