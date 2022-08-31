  • People line up at a voting station inside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on June 23 to vote in the Upper House election held in July. | KYODO
Japan is set to introduce a new system that will allow the country’s citizens abroad to vote on whether to dismiss appointed Supreme Court justices, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

The move comes after the top court ruled in May that the inability to participate in the vote was unconstitutional.

