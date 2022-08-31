  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol delivers a speech during in Seoul on Aug.17. | AFP-JIJI
South Korea’s government is planning a 4.6% hike in defense spending in next year’s budget as part of efforts to bolster deterrence, strengthen the country’s defense industry, increase soldiers’ wages and improve capabilities to counter a potential North Korean attack.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in Seoul announced a proposed budget of 57.1 trillion won ($42.3 billion), which will be submitted to the National Assembly for approval on Friday. It envisages 17.17 trillion won — or a 2% increase — to strengthen overall military capabilities and 40.2 trillion won — a 5% rise — to cover the cost of running the armed forces.

