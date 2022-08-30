  • Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr protest at the Green Zone in Baghdad on Monday. | REUTERS
    Supporters of Iraqi populist leader Moqtada al-Sadr protest at the Green Zone in Baghdad on Monday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Baghdad – Heavy clashes erupted in Baghdad on Monday, killing almost 20 people, after powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics, prompting his loyalists to storm a government palace and fight with rival groups.

As night fell, machine-gun fire and explosions rang out, with tracer fire rising into the sky above the Green Zone that houses government headquarters and foreign embassies, in the worst fighting the Iraqi capital has seen in years.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,