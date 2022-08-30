  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a news conference on Wednesday to explain his decision to hold a controversial state funeral next month for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. | KYODO
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold a news conference Wednesday to explain his decision to hold a controversial state funeral next month for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the top government spokesman said.

Kishida, who has been working remotely from his official residence since he was found to be infected with COVID-19 on Aug. 21, is scheduled to return to work on Wednesday.

