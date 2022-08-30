KYOTO – A Japanese court sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years in prison on Tuesday for setting fire to empty houses in a community of Korean residents in Kyoto Prefecture a year ago, in a case seen by the residents as a hate crime.
The ruling by the Kyoto District Court in the trial of Shogo Arimoto follows arguments by prosecutors in previous court hearings saying Arimoto committed the crime “out of a one-sided hatred of Koreans.” The defendant had admitted to the charges.
