KYOTO – A Japanese court sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years in prison on Tuesday for setting fire to empty houses in a community of Korean residents in Kyoto Prefecture a year ago, in a case seen by the residents as a hate crime.

The ruling by the Kyoto District Court in the trial of Shogo Arimoto follows arguments by prosecutors in previous court hearings saying Arimoto committed the crime “out of a one-sided hatred of Koreans.” The defendant had admitted to the charges.

