Like most aging chief executives in Japan, Sadatsugu Kishida had a list of demands before handing over the reins of his company.

“No job cuts. No company name change. You must understand and inherit my philosophy in serving customers,” the 77-year-old said. Having dictated every single decision at Kyowa Seiko for four decades, Kishida said he couldn’t think of anyone who could take over his 30-person metal-processing business on the outskirts of Osaka. Private equity funds would resell the company, outside executives would prioritize their own firms, and his employees and family were not ready, he said.