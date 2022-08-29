  • NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, stands on launch pad 39B in preparation for the unmanned Artemis 1 mission at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

NASA’s most powerful rocket yet is set to blast off Monday on the maiden voyage of a mission to take humans back to the moon, and eventually to Mars.

Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, the space program called Artemis is to get under way with the blast off of the uncrewed 98-meter Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at 8:33 am from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

