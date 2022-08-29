  • A ceremony is held Monday to open a police box in the town of Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, which hosts the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Fukushima – A small police box in a town hosting the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant reopened on Monday for the first time in 11 years and five months as the government prepares to lift an evacuation order imposed on the area due to high radiation levels.

A ceremony was held in Futaba, the only town still deserted due to the evacuation order, before the return of some of its residents after the lifting of the order midnight Monday.

