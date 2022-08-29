  • Jun Azumi (right), the Diet affairs chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, speaks to Tsuyoshi Takagi, his counterpart from the Liberal Democratic Party, on Monday in the Diet building. | KYODO
    Jun Azumi (right), the Diet affairs chief of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, speaks to Tsuyoshi Takagi, his counterpart from the Liberal Democratic Party, on Monday in the Diet building. | KYODO

A senior lawmaker of the main opposition party asked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday to attend parliamentary committee sessions to explain the grounds for holding a state funeral next month for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The public is split over the decision to hold the state funeral given Abe’s divisive political legacy and scandals, as the government continues to make preparations to receive thousands of mourners including foreign dignitaries at the Sept. 27 event at an indoor arena in Tokyo.

