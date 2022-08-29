  • Cafe owner Kana Oguri (left) cleans up with another staff member at a cafe in Aichi Prefecture. | CHUNICHI SHIMBUN
    Cafe owner Kana Oguri (left) cleans up with another staff member at a cafe in Aichi Prefecture. | CHUNICHI SHIMBUN

  • Chunichi Shimbun

  • SHARE

A cafe in Aichi Prefecture is allowing its employees to work shifts as short as 15 minutes, to encourage those holed up at home or who haven’t been able to go to school for various reasons to start working.

Wan Poteito cafe in the city of Kasugai is attracting attention from experts — many social recluses tend to encounter job-related difficulties, but the short hours offered by the cafe make it easier for them to take the first step into a workplace.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,