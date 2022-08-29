A cafe in Aichi Prefecture is allowing its employees to work shifts as short as 15 minutes, to encourage those holed up at home or who haven’t been able to go to school for various reasons to start working.
Wan Poteito cafe in the city of Kasugai is attracting attention from experts — many social recluses tend to encounter job-related difficulties, but the short hours offered by the cafe make it easier for them to take the first step into a workplace.
