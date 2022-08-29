  • A JFE Steel plant in Chiba | BLOOMBERG
    A JFE Steel plant in Chiba | BLOOMBERG

JFE Steel, Japan’s No. 2 steel-maker, is considering building a new electric arc furnace (EAF) to replace the No. 2 blast furnace at its Kurashiki plant in western Japan to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions, a company spokesperson said Monday.

The move comes as steel-makers around the world are under pressure to cut emissions to tackle climate change.

