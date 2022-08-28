  • Kyodo

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance will jointly develop insurance products for space travelers as they expect more civilians will venture beyond the Earth in the future.

The new products will likely cover travelers against damage to possessions — like existing travel insurance — as well as bodily damage before and after the adventure, the two organizations said last month.

