New York – A nuclear disarmament conference failed to adopt a report Friday after its member parties were unable to bridge irreconcilable differences over contentious issues during the nearly monthlong session at the U.N. headquarters.
With Russia opposed to approving a draft report, the review conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty failed to agree to a document for the second straight time following the same outcome at the previous session in 2015.
