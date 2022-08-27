  • State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei (center) grimaces during a review conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in New York on Friday after the grouping failed to agree on a document for the second straight time following the same outcome at the previous session in 2015. | 　ＮＰＴ再検討会議が決裂し、険しい表情を見せる武井俊輔外務副大臣（中央）ら＝２６日、米ニューヨーク（共同）
New York – A nuclear disarmament conference failed to adopt a report Friday after its member parties were unable to bridge irreconcilable differences over contentious issues during the nearly monthlong session at the U.N. headquarters.

With Russia opposed to approving a draft report, the review conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty failed to agree to a document for the second straight time following the same outcome at the previous session in 2015.

