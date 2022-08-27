  • Japan is aiming to boost the size of its domestic circular economy, which focuses on reducing carbon emissions through reuse of products and resources, to ¥80 trillion by 2030. | BLOOMBERG
    Japan is aiming to boost the size of its domestic circular economy, which focuses on reducing carbon emissions through reuse of products and resources, to ¥80 trillion by 2030. | BLOOMBERG

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Japan aims to boost the size of its domestic circular economy, which focuses on reducing carbon emissions through reuse of products and resources, to ¥80 trillion ($583.7 billion) by 2030, government sources said.

The move to promote its circular economy, currently worth ¥50 trillion and intended to foster sustainable economic practices by reusing and recycling goods and materials, comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is stepping up efforts to achieve a carbon neutral society by 2050.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,