  • Severe heat waves — made hotter and more frequent by climate change — are already being felt across the world, threatening human health, wildlife and crop yields. | AFP-JIJI
    Severe heat waves — made hotter and more frequent by climate change — are already being felt across the world, threatening human health, wildlife and crop yields. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Many millions of people in the tropics could be exposed to dangerous heat for half the year by 2100 even if humanity manages to meet climate goals, researchers warned Thursday.

In the most likely scenario, the world would miss those targets — potentially subjecting people across the tropics to harmful temperatures most days of each typical year by the end of the century, the study found.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,