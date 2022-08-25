  • Nankadai, in Osaka Prefecture, was one of a slew of so-called new towns built across Japan in the 1970s and '80s. Today it is facing issues related to a shrinking and aging population. | COURTESY OF THE CITY OF KAWACHI-NAGANO
    Nankadai, in Osaka Prefecture, was one of a slew of so-called new towns built across Japan in the 1970s and '80s. Today it is facing issues related to a shrinking and aging population. | COURTESY OF THE CITY OF KAWACHI-NAGANO
  • SHARE

Fumio Taniguchi is a 78-year-old former police officer who drives an electric golf cart around Nankadai, a quiet neighborhood in the Osaka suburb of Kawachi-Nagano.

Taniguchi gives rides to even older Nankadai residents who are no longer willing or able to drive themselves. His golf cart does most of the work: The seven-seater, which is made by Yamaha and looks like something that would shuttle families around an amusement park, is a “level 2” autonomous vehicle, which can accelerate, turn and brake on its own, under supervision of a driver. It follows a barely visible magnetic track that is embedded in the streets that make up Taniguchi’s route, which starts and ends at Nankadai’s central supermarket.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,