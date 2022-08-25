Fumio Taniguchi is a 78-year-old former police officer who drives an electric golf cart around Nankadai, a quiet neighborhood in the Osaka suburb of Kawachi-Nagano.

Taniguchi gives rides to even older Nankadai residents who are no longer willing or able to drive themselves. His golf cart does most of the work: The seven-seater, which is made by Yamaha and looks like something that would shuttle families around an amusement park, is a “level 2” autonomous vehicle, which can accelerate, turn and brake on its own, under supervision of a driver. It follows a barely visible magnetic track that is embedded in the streets that make up Taniguchi’s route, which starts and ends at Nankadai’s central supermarket.