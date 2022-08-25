  • Baby wear handmade by a midwife to dress stillborn infants at Okayama University Hospital | KYODO
    Baby wear handmade by a midwife to dress stillborn infants at Okayama University Hospital | KYODO
  • SHARE

With an increasing number of women in Japan marrying later in life, more are seeking advice from local governments about the anxiety or depression they feel after repeated miscarriages or stillbirths during pregnancies.

As consultations pour in from women grieving such losses, municipalities are promoting mental care programs, receiving the backing in March of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to enhance their support by creating a handbook compiled by a research team of experts for use by local governments and medical institutions.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,