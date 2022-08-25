  • Bank of Japan. Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on July 21. | POOL / VIA BLOOMBERG
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda is unlikely to move toward normalization in the final months of his term, even if inflation hits 3%, though a prolonged spell at that level would eventually prompt change, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

BOJ watchers have seen Japan’s key price measure come in above the central bank’s 2% target for four straight months and continue to pick up speed. But 16 of 19 analysts said that a further acceleration to 3%, the highest since 1991 excluding tax-hike years, wouldn’t increase the likelihood of policy change before Kuroda’s term ends in April.

