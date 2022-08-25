Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda is unlikely to move toward normalization in the final months of his term, even if inflation hits 3%, though a prolonged spell at that level would eventually prompt change, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
BOJ watchers have seen Japan’s key price measure come in above the central bank’s 2% target for four straight months and continue to pick up speed. But 16 of 19 analysts said that a further acceleration to 3%, the highest since 1991 excluding tax-hike years, wouldn’t increase the likelihood of policy change before Kuroda’s term ends in April.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.