  • Price hikes have spread from food to energy prices and smartphones, adding more burdens on consumers. | KYODO
    Price hikes have spread from food to energy prices and smartphones, adding more burdens on consumers. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

With the inflation rate accelerating, price hikes are doling out further damage to the wallets of Japanese consumers.

Amid fears of subdued consumption and more corporate bankruptcies, the government is prepping additional price hike measures, but the effect will likely be limited.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,