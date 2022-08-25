  • The liquefied natural gas plant operated by Sakhalin Energy in Sakhalin, Russia | REUTERS
Trading house Mitsubishi Corp. said on Thursday it has decided to apply for a stake in the new Russian entity that took over the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

The move comes after the Japanese government asked Mitsubishi to “think positively” about joining the new entity as the Sakhalin-2 is a key source of stable energy supplies for Japan.

