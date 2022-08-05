  • An LNG processing facility of Sakhalin-2 in Sakhalin, Russia, in February 2009 | KYODO
    An LNG processing facility of Sakhalin-2 in Sakhalin, Russia, in February 2009 | KYODO
  • SHARE

The government has asked Mitsui and Mitsubishi to “think positively” in joining the new Russian entity that will replace the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas project, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.

The minister met Mitsui President Kenichi Hori on Friday and made the request, and the ministry has also asked the same of Mitsubishi, Hagiuda said, adding that he plans to meet with a Mitsubishi executive in the near future.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,