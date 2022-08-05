The government has asked Mitsui and Mitsubishi to “think positively” in joining the new Russian entity that will replace the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas project, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.
The minister met Mitsui President Kenichi Hori on Friday and made the request, and the ministry has also asked the same of Mitsubishi, Hagiuda said, adding that he plans to meet with a Mitsubishi executive in the near future.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.