  • A Sakhalin Energy employee at the Sakhalin-2 project's liquefaction gas plant in Prigorodnoye, about 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, in 2006 | REUTERS
    A Sakhalin Energy employee at the Sakhalin-2 project's liquefaction gas plant in Prigorodnoye, about 70 kilometers (44 miles) south of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, in 2006 | REUTERS

  • BLOOMBERG, KYODO

  • SHARE

Russia is telling customers of its Sakhalin-2 LNG plant in the country’s far east to pay in rubles or other currencies if sanctions lead to issues with payment in U.S. dollars, in the latest twist around the reshuffling of the project’s operator.

Buyers must use alternative currencies — including the ruble, euro, yen or British pound — if payment in dollars, as set in contracts, can’t be processed, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,