  • José Paz Rendal (right), head of cargo.one’s expansion efforts, sits with the company’s sole local hire to date, Yoichi Mizuno. Paz Rendal says the hope is to hire five more locals before the year is out. Hiring Japanese staff is a must for any company that wants to do business in the country.
    José Paz Rendal (right), head of cargo.one’s expansion efforts, sits with the company’s sole local hire to date, Yoichi Mizuno. Paz Rendal says the hope is to hire five more locals before the year is out. Hiring Japanese staff is a must for any company that wants to do business in the country.
  • SHARE

Getting a startup off the ground is rarely a simple affair. In Japan, the difficulties are multiplied for foreign founders who must jump through a series of hoops to attain the appropriate right to work.

The innovation scene has become much more dynamic in the past decade, especially after the flea-market app Mercari attained unicorn status in 2018. Japan has been looking to accelerate growth in this sector further, recently introducing a Cabinet post to oversee the promotion of startup policies earlier this month. Some of the old stumbling blocks remain, however.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,