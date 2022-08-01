  • Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa took on the additional role of startup minister on Monday. | KYODO
Aiming to further rev up Japan’s startup scene and facilitate innovation, investment and the growth of young enterprises, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday appointed Daishiro Yamagiwa to a new ministerial post overseeing the promotion of startup policies, which will be in addition to his role as economic revitalization minister.

Such policies are mainly overseen by the industry ministry, but with the launch of the new post, the government wants to show its commitment to beefing up the startup ecosystem, which is one of the primary components of Kishida’s so-called new form of capitalism.

