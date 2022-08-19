  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created uncertainty over the prospects of SBI Holdings' mining business in Siberia. | BLOOMBERG
SBI Holdings, Japan’s biggest online brokerage, said it will shut crypto mining operations in Russia, adding to the churn in the region sparked by the threat of U.S. sanctions.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created uncertainty over the prospects of the mining business in Siberia, while crypto’s global market rout has rendered it less profitable to mine tokens, a spokesman said in response to questions from Bloomberg News. Chief Financial Officer Hideyuki Katsuchi announced the plan to sell machinery and withdraw earlier this week.

