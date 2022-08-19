SBI Holdings, Japan’s biggest online brokerage, said it will shut crypto mining operations in Russia, adding to the churn in the region sparked by the threat of U.S. sanctions.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created uncertainty over the prospects of the mining business in Siberia, while crypto’s global market rout has rendered it less profitable to mine tokens, a spokesman said in response to questions from Bloomberg News. Chief Financial Officer Hideyuki Katsuchi announced the plan to sell machinery and withdraw earlier this week.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.