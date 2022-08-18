  • United Nations Special Envoy on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer (center) walking with high-level officials following her arrival at the airport in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday. | MYANMAR'S MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM / VIA AFP-JIJI
A senior U.N. official said she had urged Myanmar’s military ruler to release political prisoners and stop executions on Wednesday, in a rare, high-profile visit that comes amid growing violence in the country.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi early last year and launched a bloody crackdown on peaceful protests and armed resistance movements that followed.

