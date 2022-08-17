  • The Lujiazui financial district of Pudong, Shanghai, in May 2021. Official data on Monday showed China's economy slowed across the board in July, dashing hopes for a post-lockdown economic boom. | REUTERS
    The Lujiazui financial district of Pudong, Shanghai, in May 2021. Official data on Monday showed China's economy slowed across the board in July, dashing hopes for a post-lockdown economic boom. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

SHANGHAI – China’s surprise cut in key policy rates this week highlights a dilemma facing Beijing as authorities try to revive an economy awash with cash in the financial system but still lacking in consumer demand.

Monday’s 10 basis point cuts in the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) seven-day and one-year lending rates isn’t much of a spur for banks to boost lending — they already lend to each other at much lower rates — and analysts say more fundamental measures are needed to revive confidence in an economy ravaged by a property crisis and ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,