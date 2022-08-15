  • People queue for COVID-19 tests in Lhasa, China's western Tibet Autonomous Region, on Aug. 9. | CNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
To combat fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 in outlying areas like Xinjiang and Tibet, Chinese authorities are drawing on a security apparatus previously used to quell dissent against authorities in Beijing.

Broad surveillance measures used over the years against Tibetan Buddhists and mainly Muslim Uyghurs, both minority groups in China, are helping enforce lockdown rules among people long at risk of arbitrary detention. That has helped ensure there’s no public displays of anger like those seen earlier this year during the monthslong lockdown in the financial hub of Shanghai.

