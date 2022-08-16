  • An ambulance carrying Japanese nationals who returned from Wuhan in 2020. Almost three years later Japan is in the midst of a seventh wave of COVID-19 infections, hitting a record number of weekly cases of ambulances struggling to find a hospital for patients. | KYODO
Japan reported a record number of weekly cases of ambulances struggling to find a hospital for patients in the week through Sunday, hitting a high for a third straight week, as the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 infections, the government said Tuesday.

The number of cases logged from Aug. 8 to 14 increased by 2% from the previous week to 6,747, of which 2,836 involved patients with respiratory difficulties, among other symptoms, and suspected of having COVID-19, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

