  • Nippon Ishin no Kai's Mizuho Umemura (left), Nobuyuki Baba (center) and Yasushi Adachi in the city of Osaka on Sunday | KYODO
    Nippon Ishin no Kai's Mizuho Umemura (left), Nobuyuki Baba (center) and Yasushi Adachi in the city of Osaka on Sunday | KYODO
  • SHARE

Despite doubling its number of seats in last month’s Upper House election, Nippon Ishin no Kai faces an uncertain future as it heads into its first-ever leadership election later this month.

The Osaka-based and largely Kansai-focused party will elect one of three candidates on Aug. 27 to replace its leader and co-founder, Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,